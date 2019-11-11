This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'There's no point in denying it now' - Benson confirms he's played his last game for Dundalk

The star player enjoyed a decorated career at Oriel Park.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 11 Nov 2019, 11:01 PM
Robbie Benson is finishing up with Dundalk after four years at the club.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ROBBIE BENSON HAS confirmed that he has played his last game for Dundalk.

The star player, who has been heavily linked with a move to St Patrick’s Athletic, finishes up his time at Oriel Park with three league titles, one FAI Cup and two EA Sports Cups.

Benson signed off from the Lilywhites with a goal in his side’s 7-1 aggregate victory over Linfield this evening to capture the first Unite the Union Champions Cup. 

“There’s no point in denying it now,” Benson told RTÉ Sport when asked if he had played his last game with the Lilywhites, who he joined in 2015.

“It’d be kind of insulting to people to say otherwise.

Tonight was my last game for the club. I’ve been very successful here over the last four years. I’d just like to say thanks to everyone, staff, the players that have been with me and the fans as well. Just everyone in their part in helping me be successful here.

“I just feel it’s the right time for me to move on in search of a new challenge.”

Responding to the speculation that he is set to link up with St Pat’s, Benson said:

It’s not fair for me to say anything. There’s nothing decided yet officially. Just in case anything happens, it wouldn’t be fair for me to say. Tonight is about my last night with Dundalk and I’ve enjoyed my time here.

“I’m very grateful for all the success we’ve had.”

Dundalk’s huge second-leg win over Linfield at Oriel Park featured a brace of goals from Georgie Kelly, while Brian Gartland, Jamie McGrath, Patrick Hoban and Benson were all on target this evening.

After losing the FAI Cup final to Shamrock Rovers on penalties earlier this month, capturing the Unite the Union Champions Cup on their home ground was a perfect way for Benson to say goodbye to the Dundalk fans.

“It was a real party on the pitch for us tonight,” Benson reflects.

“The game was over in the first half an hour, so it was nice for us to be able to enjoy it and finish the season on a high after the disappointment last week.

“It was a good finish, nice to get on the score sheet tonight. I think overall we definitely deserved it over the two legs and finished it emphatically.”

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

