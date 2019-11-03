This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 3 November, 2019
Shamrock Rovers beat Dundalk on penalties to end 32-year wait for FAI Cup glory

Gary O’Neill slotted home the winning spot kick to send Hoops fans into ecstasy.

Paul Fennessy Reports from the Aviva Stadium.
By Paul Fennessy Sunday 3 Nov 2019, 6:34 PM
37 minutes ago 3,767 Views 10 Comments
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE won the FAI Cup for the first time since 1987, after beating league champions Dundalk 4-2 on penalties.

Gary O’Neill slotted home the winning spot kick to send Hoops fans into ecstasy, as a heartbroken Dundalk fell just short of clinching a domestic treble. 

A tight and tense match had finished 1-1 after extra-time.

There was drama late on, as a 89th-minute penalty was converted by Aaron McEneff, after Aaron Greene had been taken down by Gary Rogers.

However, when it appeared as if Rovers had won it, Dundalk responded with virtually the last kick of normal time.

A ball into the box was only half cleared, allowing Michael Duffy to fire home an emphatic finish on the half volley and send the game into extra time.

Chances were at a premium in the ensuing 30 minutes, with both teams looking exhausted and penalties ultimately required to separate them.

Dundalk: 1. Gary Rogers 2. Sean Gannon 3. Brian Gartland (C) 21. Daniel Cleary 4. Sean Hoare (Georgie Kelly 90) 14. Dane Massey 7. Michael Duffy 16. Sean Murray (Daniel Kelly 61) 18. Robbie Benson (Mountney 112) 10. Jamie McGrath 9. Pat Hoban (Flores 100).

Subs: 20. Aaron McCarey 6. Jordan Flores 8. John Mountney 12. Georgie Kelly 27. Daniel Kelly 33. Dean Jarvis 44. Andy Boyle.

Shamrock Rovers: 1. Alan Mannus 4. Roberto Lopes 5. Lee Grace 28. Joey O’Brien 11. Sean Kavanagh (Farrugia 68) 16. Gary O’Neill 8. Ronan Finn (C) 29. Jack Byrne 10. Aaron McEneff 21. Graham Burke (Bolger 90) 22. Aaron Greene (Lafferty 112).

Subs: 30 Kian Clarke 6. Greg Bolger 7. Dylan Watts 17. Daniel Lafferty 23. Neil Farrugia 26. Thomas Oluwa 27. Brandon Kavanagh.

Referee: Derek Tomney

Paul Fennessy  / Reports from the Aviva Stadium.
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

