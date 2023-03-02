'If I'm called upon, I'll be ready' - Henshaw keen for shot against Scots

AS REINFORCEMENTS GO, any team would find it hard to do much better than Johnny Sexton, Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Furlong, and Robbie Henshaw.

While Ireland still have a few injury concerns heading into the final two-game block of the Six Nations, the returning faces add serious quality to this Grand Slam-chasing group.

Henshaw has had to endure as much frustration as anyone this season. He played only five minutes of last November’s Test series due to a hamstring injury.

The Leinster man missed the win over the Springboks but returned to start against Fiji a week later, only to limp off soon after kick-off and then miss the win against Australia. When Henshaw was sidelined with that hamstring problem, the decision was made to also operate on a wrist injury he was carrying.

The rehab from that surgery has kept Henshaw out of action from November up until now. But he’s fit again and trained fully with Ireland today, leaving him well-placed to return to the matchday 23 in two weekends’ time against Scotland in Edinburgh.

“It was a good start [to the season] for me, and then a bit of a hiccup in the middle and a few weeks out,” said Henshaw of his campaign so far.

“It’s exciting to be back and hopefully continue now injury-free towards the end of the season.”

The fact that Henshaw wasn’t released back to Leinster this weekend suggests that he’s very much in Andy Farrell’s plans to feature against the Scots. It remains to be seen what part he plays.

Henshaw could come straight back in at inside centre or he could line up in the number 13 shirt if Garry Ringrose doesn’t make it. He could provide cover in the 23 jersey or maybe even miss out on selection given the competition for places. Still, it would be a surprise if Henshaw isn’t involved.

He said there were “chats” about staying with Leinster after training with the province on Monday but he looked very sharp at Ireland’s session today. He might be short of game time but he has 61 Ireland caps and two Lions tours worth of experience.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Henshaw wrestles with Bundee Aki. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“I did a pitch session [with Leinster] and there were a few changes throughout the day and I was called in to train today,” explained Henshaw.

“It’s positive because I got three good sessions under my belt for the week, and I’ll be able to train again on the weekend. It’s looking positive for the next few weeks.

“All I can do is come into camp next week and see what happens. Put my head down, train well please God, and see what happens.

“Looking at history and past experiences, if I’m called upon, I’ll be ready. I’ve done it in the past where I’ve come back from a long-term injury and had to step up. If it happens, it happens, and if not, it doesn’t.”

Ireland will need all their key men at their best in Murrayfield. The Scots have impressed in this Six Nations, beating England and Wales before losing to France but playing well in Paris after a damaging opening quarter.

Henshaw is wary of the Scots’ danger men but excited about the possibility of setting up a Grand Slam finale in Dublin a week later.

“I suppose their attacking threats out wide, with Finn Russell, Stuart Hogg, Duhan van der Merwe and then their physical pack, you can’t underestimate their strength up front,” said Henshaw.

“We need to be across it, both physically and mentally and their speed on the outside will challenge us.

“It’s massive. A big result sets up a big finish on Paddy’s weekend with England coming to the Aviva. Everyone in the country knows what it means when we have England at home, it’s a huge fixture. One step at a time, and we’ll see how we go.”