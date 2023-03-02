Ringrose and Lowe sit out Ireland training but hopeful for Scotland game

IRELAND CENTRE GARRY Ringrose and left wing James Lowe sat out today’s open training session against the Ireland U20s at the Aviva Stadium, but their coaches remain hopeful that both will be fit to face Scotland in two weekends’ time.

Centre Stuart McCloskey and loosehead prop Cian Healy did not take part in the main session either, doing some individual work on the side instead.

Ireland assistant coach Paul O’Connell said post-training that Ireland anticipate all four will be available for selection next week.

“I don’t see any problem with those four guys who didn’t train today but we’re just trying to look after them,” said O’Connell.

Ringrose missed last weekend’s win over Italy due to a calf injury and O’Connell insisted he remains on course for the Scotland game in Edinburgh.

“Garry didn’t train today but from what we believe he’s going to be fine,” explained O’Connell. “Garry nearly played last week but pulled out on Friday morning with his calf.”

Ringrose’s importance to Ireland was underlined as they struggled defensively against Italy and while O’Connell highlighted his qualities, he said the Irish team can cope if Ringrose doesn’t make the Scotland game.

“I suppose everyone talks about doing their role and doing their role well,” said O’Connell. “Some players are able to do their own role really well and help other people do theirs really well as well, and Garry is one of those guys.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Ringrose with fans at the Aviva Stadium. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

“He’s been in that 13 position for quite some time. It’s a real specialist position where you have to get used to seeing the pictures. The more you’ve trained there, the more you’ve played there, the more mistakes you’ve made there almost, the better it is, and he’s really quality.

“Particularly, I think his attack is excellent, but how he’s been defending there has been brilliant for us as well. So, he’s an important cog in the wheel but there’s a few guys who have been knocking around centre for a while.”

“There’s always one of them injured and there’s always other guys who have stepped in and done really well so that’s the way it’s been for the last year. Guys have always stepped up and done a good job for us. I’ve no doubt that if Garry doesn’t make it, which he should, that the guys will step in and do a good job.”

Lowe took a knock to the calf in the Italy game but finished the match and should be fit to face Scotland. Speaking on Monday, Lowe said “I feel like I’ve been hit by a bus still” after the game and O’Connell said Ireland were simply managing him today.

“His calf was sore after the game a little bit so they just wanted to look after him this week given his history,” said O’Connell.

“He’s had a few injuries so they wanted to look after him. That’s generally a pretty tough session, that 20s session, it’s a fast session for us so they wanted to look after him.”

McCloskey also picked up a calf issue against Italy, while Healy is still on the comeback trail from a hamstring injury.

Captain Johnny Sexton, tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong, scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, and centre Robbie Henshaw all took a full part in the session.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Furlong is fit and ready to go. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Sexton missed the Italy game with a groin injury, Furlong has been sidelined longer-term with a calf injury, Gibson-Park has recovered from a hamstring issue, and Henshaw is now fit again after wrist surgery back in November.

They look certain to return for the Scotland clash and O’Connell expressed his pleasure at seeing them fit again.

“They’re all very good players, they obviously have a lot of IP in terms of how they play the game but they make the group feel good as well with that kind of experience,” said O’Connell.

“They speak very well, they generally have a lot of logic to add whenever we have problems to solve. So, it’s been brilliant to go these three games unbeaten without some of those guys, and for them to come back in now hungry, with a bit of a different voice and a different perspective as well. So, it’s brilliant.”