Robbie Keane's Israeli side return to competitive action 'under difficult circumstances'

ROBBIE KEANE IS keeping his focus on football as his Maccabi Tel Aviv side return to competitive action this evening.

The former Republic of Ireland international fled Israel in the aftermath of the attacks by Hamas on 7 October.

Keane and assistant Rory Delap reportedly spent hours in a panic room before eventually making it to safety in Greece.

Advertisement

Maccabi Tel Aviv play their first competitive match since then when they face Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk in the Europa Conference League in Poland tonight.

Keane spoke for the first time at yesterday’s pre-match press conference, and avoided talk of politics.

“It was great to see everybody under the obviously difficult circumstances, but as soon as we all came back together it was like a few weeks ago,” the Dubliner began.

“It just shows the togetherness that this team has had since I walked into the building and I think that will always stand you in good stead going forward. I’ve been very pleased with the attitude of everyone and their application. So far it’s been a really good week for us and I think for everyone now, this game can’t come around quick enough.

“Obviously we have been waiting to see the players, we’ve had contact with them a lot in the last few weeks. They’ve been doing a lot of good training, they’re in really good shape, that’s every player. The mood the last few days has been very, very good and that’s full credit to the players and the bond that they have. That’s what a team is all about, when people really want to play for each other. I really got that sense when I first walked in the building, but certainly in the last week or so, it’s been very good.”

While Keane said preparations are “not ideal,” Maccabi will not make any excuses.

“Hopefully we can get a good result for everybody,” he added.

Keane took the job in June and faced criticism for taking on the role given the political situation in the country.

At his his unveiling, Ireland’s record goalscorer insisted: “I don’t want to get into politics. This is the last time I will say it. I’m here as a football man and someone that loves the game. I will certainly just focus on that.”