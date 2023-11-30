Robbie Keane's Maccabi Tel Aviv progress to knockout stage of Europa Conference League

ROBBIE KEANE HAS steered Maccabi Tel Aviv to the knockout stage of the Europa Conference League.

The Isreali side beat Breidablik of Iceland 2-1 earlier today. Eran Zahavi proved the matchwinner in the 81st minute in Reykjavik, with Dan Biton Maccabi’s other goalscorer in the first half.

Gísli Eyjólfsson levelled matters for Breidablik — Shamrock Rovers’ conquerors in the Champions League earlier this season — just after the hour-mark, but their visitors ultimately took the spoils. Eyjólfsson was sent-off in injury time to compound their woes.

The game was moved from the national stadium, Laugardalsvöllur, to Kópavogsvöllur due to adverse weather conditions affecting the pitch, with the kick-off time also changed.

“I’m very proud of the players,” former Ireland international Keane said afterwards.

“Good performance in difficult circumstances with the change of venue and the pitch and stuff, but to be fair, the players didn’t complain and we just got on with it.

“To get four wins in the last four, five weeks, playing in Serbia, Poland and then here, full credit to the players for that achievement. Obviously it’s not easy not playing in your own stadium so all the credit goes to the players.”

Maccabi were out of competitive action for a month after the 7 October attacks by Hamas. They have won all of their games since returning, and sit top of the Isreali Premier League.

With 12 points from five Europa Conference League group games, Maccabi now progress to the knockout phase but they are battling with Belgian side Gent for top spot in the group. They go head-to-head again on 14 December, with Gent winning 2-0 last time out.

“Gent are a really good team and we’ve given ourselves a chance in the last game against them,” Keane added. “Proud of the players, the performance and the togetherness they have shown as a group.”