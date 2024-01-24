Robbie Keane wins first silverware as Maccabi Tel Aviv head coach

ROBBIE KEANE WON his first silverware as a coach on Wednesday evening as Maccabi Tel Aviv lifted Israel’s Toto Cup.

Keane’s Tel Aviv beat Maccabi Haifa 4-2 on penalties after the sides finished scoreless in 90 minutes at the Netanya Stadium.

Dutch defender Derrick Luckassen was Tel Aviv’s hero with the winning penalty in the shootout, sealing the club’s first win in Israel’s secondary cup competition since 2021.

The trophy is the first part of a potential domestic treble for Tel Aviv, who enter the State Cup this weekend at the last-32 stage.

They currently sit on top of the Israeli Premier Division, one point clear of defending champions Haifa.

Tel Aviv are also safely through to the last 16 of the Europa Conference League having topped a group that featured Gent of Belgium, Zorya Luhansk of Ukraine, and Breidablik of Iceland.

Keane was appointed by Tel Aviv in June last year, but the move has met with some criticism in light of the continuing conflict between Israel and Hamas, with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald among those to speak out against it.

Asked about Keane’s position last month, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the former Ireland striker’s decision was “a matter for him”.