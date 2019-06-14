This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 14 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Robbie Keane takes first coaching role in English football at Middlesbrough

The former Ireland striker becomes Jonathan Woodgate’s assistant manager at the Riverside.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 14 Jun 2019, 9:19 AM
51 minutes ago 1,307 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4681986

ROBBIE KEANE HAS accepted an offer to become assistant manager at Middlesbrough after the Championship club this morning confirmed the appointment of Jonathan Woodgate as their new boss.

Keane had met with ‘Boro chairman Steve Gibson earlier this week to discuss the possibility of working under his former team-mate Woodgate at the Riverside, and he will now move into his first coaching role in English football ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Robbie Keane Keane will remain on as Republic of Ireland coach. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The former Ireland striker will remain on in his role as Mick McCarthy’s assistant coach as the Boys in Green bid to qualify for next summer’s European Championships.

Keane had made it clear to ‘Boro that the one condition of taking on the number two role at the Championship outfit was that he would be able to stay on with the senior national team.

Woodgate, who Keane played with at Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur, has been appointed as head coach on a three-year deal following the departure of Tony Pulis last month.

The former England defender had been on Pulis’ coaching staff and emerged as the frontrunner to succeed the Welsh boss, who left the role after ‘Boro narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs last season.

Joining Keane on Woodgate’s staff are Leo Percovich, who was previously on the ‘Boro backroom from 2013-2017, and former Welsh international Danny Coyne as goalkeeping coach.

Middlesbrough v Sunderland - Premier League - Riverside Stadium Woodgate takes over at 'Boro. Source: Mike Egerton

After retiring in 2018, 38-year-old Keane has transitioned into coaching under McCarthy and this job sees him take the next step on the career leader, which he ultimately hopes will lead to him taking on a managerial role in the future. 

“There was huge interest in the coaching positions following the departure of Tony Pulis and in a robust process the club spoke with a number of potential candidates both in the UK and abroad,” a club statement read.

“It was during this procedure that it became clear that Jonathan was the outstanding candidate to head up the new structure, and his staff bring a wealth of experience and knowledge.

“Jonathan’s vision is very much aligned to our own for the club as we look to develop a new identity.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie