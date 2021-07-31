Irish sailing finish Race 12 in first place but just fall short of medal final spot

IRELAND’S SAILING PAIR Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove are in 13th place overall in the men’s 49er class which will not be enough to progress to the medal race at the Olympics.

They produced a brilliant performance in the 12th race to come home in first place but they just fell short as only the top 10 boats can qualify.

There was a weather delay on the final day of fleet racing for the Irish 49er team who started off in 14th place overall.

The the duo finished Race 10 in third place which brought them up to 12th place in the overall standing, and followed that up with a 17th-place finish in the 11th race.

A brilliant finish in 1st place in Race 12 isn't enough for Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove as they lie in 13th place overall. Top 10 boats qualify for the medal race. A gruelling week for them but what a performance from this young team !#TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/fYijWvu6Pg — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) July 31, 2021

