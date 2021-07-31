Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 31 July 2021
Advertisement

Irish sailing finish Race 12 in first place but just fall short of medal final spot

Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove are in 13th place overall in the men’s 49er class.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 31 Jul 2021, 9:57 AM
19 minutes ago 618 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5511258
Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove in action in Tokyo.
Image: Oceansport/Dave Branigan/INPHO
Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove in action in Tokyo.
Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove in action in Tokyo.
Image: Oceansport/Dave Branigan/INPHO

IRELAND’S SAILING PAIR Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove are in 13th place overall in the men’s 49er class which will not be enough to progress to the medal race at the Olympics.

They produced a brilliant performance in the 12th race to come home in first place but they just fell short as only the top 10 boats can qualify.

There was a weather delay on the final day of fleet racing for the Irish 49er team who started off in 14th place overall.

The the duo finished Race 10 in third place which brought them up to 12th place in the overall standing, and followed that up with a 17th-place finish in the 11th race.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss Rassie’s antics and look ahead to the second Lions-Springboks Test.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie