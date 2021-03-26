Irish sailing team qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

ROBERT DICKSON AND Sean Waddilove have secured their place at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the second Irish boat to qualify for the Games.

The duo booked their place in the 49er class before today’s medal race, for which they qualified in the top five, at the Lanzarote International Regatta.

Dickson (Howth Yacht Club) and Waddilove (Skerries Sailing Club) finished 11th in the final gold fleet race on Friday morning, leaving them 24 points clear of Belgium, the other boat in contention for the Olympic Spot, who finished sixth but remain below the Irish crew in the overall standings.

As a result, Dickson and Waddilove cannot be overtaken in the medal race this afternoon (1.30pm). They head into the medal race ranked fourth overall, but just two points behind the Great Britain team of Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes in third.

The medal race provides Dickson and Waddilove with an opportunity to regain their third overall placing in the regatta, but their primary objective has been achieved.

They join Annalise Murphy in qualifying for Tokyo, with the Rio 2016 silver medalist qualified in the laser radial class.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s other team of double Olympic veteran Ryan Seaton (Ballyholme YC) and Seafra Guilfoyle (Royal Cork YC) placed 15th this morning and were unable to qualify the medal race along with three Italian contenders.

James O’Callaghan, Irish Sailing Performance Directed said: “The whole team have all worked really hard preparing for the Tokyo Olympics and qualifying today is a really important step, and a milestone for Rob and Sean.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling for Ryan and Seafra, as they had hoped to win the nomination, but without these two boats working as a team Ireland would have had no chance securing the last available Olympic place.

“The result is proof positive of our sailing programme supported by Sport Ireland – today demonstrates what is possible when you invest and plan long-term.

“In addition, the Irish Sailing Foundation funded the Performance HQ which played a vital role in preparing the team for today. Qualification has given the whole team a lift and it’s some good news for our fantastic support base at home in Ireland.”

