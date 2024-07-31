Ireland's Dickson and Waddilove second overall ahead of Olympic medal race

IRELAND’S ROBERT DICKSON and Seán Waddilove remain in the silver medal position in the Men’s Skiff sailing ahead of tomorrow’s medal race.

The Dubliners are second in the overall standings at the 2024 Olympic Games, among 10 boats to have qualified for tomorrow’s finale.

The focus is on net points — of which Ireland have 73 — with the scores carrying over to tomorrow and the medal race counting for double points.

A fourth-place finish or higher tomorrow would guarantee Dickson and Waddilove a medal of some description.

Spanish crew Diego Botin and Florian Trittel currently hold the lead, with the order of the top three unchanged since yesterday. New Zealand are in third:

Dickson and Waddilove finished 11th and 14th in Race 10 and 11 today, before turning their fortunes around with a second-placed finish in Race 12.

In Race 10, the duo enjoyed a good start and were in a promising position at the first mark, but lost ground there and slipped back to 11th. Race 11 was another disappointing one as they dropped outside the medal positions to fourth overall ahead of the final race of the day. Dickson and Waddilove needed a big result in Race 12 and they delivered, the second-placed finish moving them back to the silver medal spot.

Tomorrow’s medal race in Marseille gets underway just after 1.40pm, with the action live on RTÉ 2.