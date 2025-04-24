Gavin Bazunu's loan stint in Belgium cut short by injury

GAVIN BAZUNU HAS seen his loan stint with Standard Liege in Belgium cut short by injury, and he has returned to parent club Southampton to begin his recovery.

Bazunu was injured following Standard’s league defeat to Charleroi on 6 April, and having missed the three games since, has now returned to England.

It is understood Bazunu’s injury is not long-term and he could have pushed to return for the final games of the Belgian season, though all involved decided not to take any unnecessary risks. It remains to be seen whether the same approach is taken for Ireland’s double-header of international friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg in June.

Bazunu returned from a long-term achilles injury in January, following eight months out of action. With summer signing Aaron Ramsdale now the first-choice ‘keeper at Southampton, Bazunu elected to go on loan to Belgian club Standard Liege.

Advertisement

He was instantly installed as first-choice in a Liege side that struggled for form, winning one of eight games during Bazunu’s spell in goal.

Liege finished seventh in the regular-season standings and outside of the play-off spots to compete for the league title. They are instead competing against five other clubs for a place in next season’s Uefa Conference League, but three draws and two defeats have left them off the pace with five games remaining.