Robert Downey named captain of the Cork hurlers
ROBERT DOWNEY HAS BEEN named as captain of the Cork senior hurlers for the season ahead.
Shane Barrett will serve as vice captain to the Glen Rovers man for the 2025 campaign as the Rebels seek to go one better than their All-Ireland final defeat to Clare in 2024.
Downey and Barrett recently faced off in the Senior A final in Cork, with Glen Rovers defeating Blarney 3-17 to 1-13, meaning the northside club returns to the Premier Senior ranks next season.
Downey, 25, made his Cork debut in 2019. He moved to centre-back this season, where he impressed, following an injury to Ciarán Joyce. Downey retained the No 6 jersey when Joyce regained fitess.
Downey won a Fitzgibbon Cup with UCC in 2020. He is a past pupil of CBC, where he played with the senior hurling team for three years.
