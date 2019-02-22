This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Patriots owner Kraft charged with soliciting sex

A spokesperson for Robert Kraft has denied that he engaged in illegal activity.

By AFP Friday 22 Feb 2019, 6:47 PM
Robert Kraft holds aloft the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Patriots beat the Rams to win this year's Super Bowl.
Image: Mark Humphrey
Image: Mark Humphrey
Robert Kraft holds aloft the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Patriots beat the Rams to win this year's Super Bowl.
Image: Mark Humphrey

ROBERT KRAFT, OWNER of the reigning NFL Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and a friend of US President Donald Trump, was charged Friday with soliciting another to commit prostitution, police in Jupiter, Florida, said.

The 77-year-old businessman, whose club beat the Los Angeles Rams earlier this month for its third title in five seasons, was charged in connection with an investigation into an illegal massage parlour operation, Jupiter police chief Daniel Kerr said.

There is video evidence of all 25 men being charged with solicitation, Kerr said, saying the police were surprised to discover Kraft among those frequenting the parlour.

“We’re as deeply stunned as anyone else,” Kerr said.

NBC News said a spokesperson for Kraft released a statement regarding the charges.

“We categorically deny that Mr Kraft engaged in any illegal activity,” it said. “Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

- AFP 2019

