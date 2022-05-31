Goretzka tries to calm tension between Bayern and Lewandowski

LEON GORETZKA ON Tuesday tried to calm the simmering tensions between his want-away Bayern Munich team-mate Robert Lewandowski and club bosses, with Barcelona reportedly eager to sign the star striker.”I think overall it was an unbelievable success story for both FC Bayern and ‘Lewy’,” Bayern midfielder Goretzka said while with the Germany squad.

“And just to pay tribute to that story, I would be happy if both sides took the emotion out of it and tried to find a good solution for everyone involved.”

While with the Poland team on Monday, Lewandowski, 33, repeated his wish to quit the Munich giants with a year left on his contact by insisting “my story with Bayern has come to an end”.

Barcelona are reportedly offering Bayern 32 million euros ($34.5 million) to sign him on a three-year contract, but bosses at Germany’s top club insist Lewandowski will not leave before his contract expires in 2023.

Hours after Lewandowski alleged his Bayern career is over, club CEO Oliver Kahn on Monday said he was disappointed the striker had gone public. “Such statements in public don’t get anyone anywhere.”

Since joining Bayern in 2014, Lewandowski has won every title available, including eight Bundesliga trophies for a total of 10 having won two with ex-club Dortmund.

Lewandowski was top-scorer in the Bundesliga last season for the fifth year running after netting 35 goals in Germany’s top flight.

He also won the Champions League with Bayern in 2020 and in January he was named back-to-back winner of the FIFA best male player award.

