Wednesday 27 November, 2019
Ireland's potential Euro 2020 play-off final opponents part company with manager Prosinecki

Bosnia-Herzegovina have confirmed the departure of the legendary Croatian midfielder ahead of their meeting with Northern Ireland in March.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 3:57 PM
27 minutes ago 782 Views 1 Comment
The 50-year-old has been in charge since January 2018.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA HAVE announced that Robert Prosinecki is no long their manager. 

The Bosnian football federation revealed news today that they are looking for a new head coach ahead of March’s Euro 2020 play-off at home to Northern Ireland. 

The winner of that game will face whoever comes through the other semi-final — between Slovakia and the Republic of Ireland — for a place at next summer’s European Championships. 

The 50-year-old former Real Madrid, Barcelona, Portsmouth and Croatia midfielder had been in the job since January 2018, and initially quit in September after Bosnia suffered a 4-2 defeat to Armenia. 

“I discussed with everyone and I resign,” he said after the loss in Yerevan. “Since I began the position, I thought we would qualify. We failed.”

Prosinecki was then persuaded to withdraw his resignation after lengthy talks and saw out the group stages, in which Bosnia finished fourth behind Italy, Finland and Greece.

switzerland-uefa-euro-2020-playoffs Prosinecki with Patrick Nelson, chief executive of the Irish FA, at last Friday's Euro 2020 play-off draw. Source: AP/PA Images

As recently as last Friday, he attended the play-off draw and spoke about the upcoming fixture against Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland.

However, in a statement released this afternoon, the Bosnian FA confirmed that his contract has been terminated.

