Dublin: 10 °C Monday 29 April, 2019
Wales forwards coach McBryde to replace Fogarty at Leinster after World Cup

The 37-cap former Wales international says he is excited to work with the ‘world-renowned’ eastern province.

By Gavan Casey Monday 29 Apr 2019, 11:28 AM
51 minutes ago 2,209 Views 7 Comments
McBryde oversees a scrum during a Welsh warm-up.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
McBryde oversees a scrum during a Welsh warm-up.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

WALES FORWARDS COACH Robin McBryde will join Leinster as an assistant coach after the Rugby World Cup.

Former Welsh international McBryde has been involved with his country’s international set-up for 13 years, and moonlit as Wales’ head coach during tours to North America and Japan in 2009 and 2013 respectively while Warren Gatland and Rob Howley were on Lions duty.

McBryde will replace John Fogarty in the eastern province’s coaching staff after it was confirmed today that scrum coach Fogarty is to take up a role with the IRFU from July onwards.

Leinster head Coach Leo Cullen said of the former Scarlets hooker’s appointment: “Robin McBryde is a coach and person I have admired for a long time as he went about his business with the Welsh national team, contributing to an unprecedented era of success during his 13-year involvement. He will bring a wealth of experience to Leinster after working so closely with and against many of the leading forwards in the game.

“We are delighted that Robin has agreed to join our coaching team after this year’s World Cup, and I am really excited about getting the opportunity to work closely with him. He is a proud and knowledgeable rugby man and I am sure all Leinster supporters will join me in giving him a warm welcome when he arrives.”

Speaking this morning, McBryde himself said: “I am delighted to be joining Leinster. They are one of the standout teams in Europe, with a strong identity and a proud history, and I am really looking forward to starting with them later this year.

“I see it as a great opportunity to join a very experienced and exciting coaching team and to help continue Leinster’s great successes. They are a world-renowned team with passionate supporters and I am looking forward to working with the squad and the coaches.

“I’m hugely proud of my time with Wales, and it has been an honour to coach my country. I have never taken it for granted and it has been a hugely rewarding experience to have been part of the coaching team under Warren Gatland and the success we have had over the years.

“I am thrilled to have secured my future with Leinster post-RWC, and it now allows me to focus all my energy on the task at hand with Wales.”

Fogarty to leave Leinster and take up IRFU role from end of the season

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Read next:

