Fogarty to leave Leinster and take up IRFU role from end of the season

LEINSTER SCRUM COACH John Fogarty will depart the eastern province and take up the role of IRFU academy forwards coach from 1 July. He will also replace Greg Feek as national scrum coach post-Rugby World Cup 2019.

Fogarty will work across the four provinces to deliver a technical program for both scrum and lineout for coaches and players in the elite player pathway.

He will also deliver technical clinics to the academies, national age grade squads and players in the national talent squad (NTS).

Fogarty was appointed scrum coach by Leinster in June 2015 having previously held the position of elite player development officer within the province. He has also coached Ireland U20s and Leinster ‘A’.

John Fogarty during Leinster training. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The Cork-born, Tipp-raised former front row was part of the 2009 Leinster side which won the Heineken Cup and earned 44 caps with his adopted province having previously represented Munster and Connacht, the latter on 110 occasions.

Fogarty was capped by Ireland on the summer tour to New Zealand in 2010.

“I’ve enjoyed my time in Leinster Rugby,” he said. “Working with some of the players from a young age and seeing them grow into senior players with Leinster and for some, with Ireland, has been brilliant.

“To get the chance to now develop that further with all four academies and to work with Andy Farrell and the rest of the Ireland set up is something that I’m very much looking forward to.

“I wouldn’t have had this chance, though, if Leinster Rugby and Leo Cullen hadn’t given me the opportunity to work with the Leinster senior team. I am very grateful for that opportunity. I’ll miss what we have built here at Leinster but I am equally excited by what lies ahead.”

Fogarty will replace Greg Feek after the World Cup. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Added Cullen: “John has made a significant contribution to Leinster Rugby during his time with the province. His legacy in developing some of the leading forwards in the country should be clear for all to see but John has also brought real personality to his role.

“From a personal point of view, I’ve always appreciated John’s positive attitude and his sense of humour. We first played together back in 1996 with the Irish Schoolboys and have been lucky enough to share in some amazing days together over the course of our careers in the game.

“For all the players and staff at Leinster we want to ensure that they are able to get to the highest levels of the game and John’s elevation to work with the national team is a great reflection on a lot of the good work that goes on all over the province. We wish John, his wife Sinéad and family the very best for their futures.”

David Nucifora, IRFU performance director, said of the move: “John has illustrated a keen insight into the technical aspects of forward play and this new role will enable him to drive alignment, innovation and development across the coaching and player pathway.

“His scrum expertise and knowledge of the players within the system makes John a terrific choice for the national team role from 2020. His progression through the IRFU coaching pathway to this position as an indigenous Irish coach is also very pleasing.”

