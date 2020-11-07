BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 7 November 2020
Advertisement

Roglic set for second successive Vuelta win and bury Tour de France misery

Ireland’s Dan Martin is set to finish fourth tomorrow.

By AFP Saturday 7 Nov 2020, 5:09 PM
37 minutes ago 548 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5259150
Primoz Roglic is set to win the 2020 Vuelta.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Primoz Roglic is set to win the 2020 Vuelta.
Primoz Roglic is set to win the 2020 Vuelta.
Image: Imago/PA Images

Updated 37 minutes ago

SLOVENIA’S PRIMOZ ROGLIC is set to win the Vuelta a Espana for the second year in succession after finishing the final competitive stage on top of the overall standings on Saturday.

Roglic came under intense pressure from Ineos leader Richard Carapaz on the final climb with the Colombian set for the runner-up position after the 17th stage won by Frenchman David Gaudu.

British rider Hugh Carthy of the American team Education First is in third position 47 seconds off the leading pace. Ireland’s Dan Martin is fourth.

Jumbo all-rounder Roglic took the Vuelta overall lead on stage one and was in a struggle with Carapaz for the leader’s red jersey all the way with the Ecuadorian taking the lead for five stages.

Roglic still needs to complete Sunday’s 139km parade to Madrid where the 2020 edition will almost certainly end in a mass sprint.

The victory comes after Roglic’s late meltdown at the Tour de France, where he lost the lead on the penultimate day with his compatriot Tadej Pogacar winning the race.

In the closing kilometres of Saturday’s stage, there was a feeling that Roglic was in danger of suffering a similar fate.

With three kilometres to go, Carapaz attacked, peeling away from Roglic and Carthy and wheeling away up the steep slopes of the final climb that ended at 1965m altitude on a cold misty mountaintop finish.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The stage itself was won by French rider Gaudu of the Groupama-FDJ team, the 24-year-old’s second stage win of this Vuelta.

Stage

1. David Gaudu (FRA/Groupama-FDJ) 4hrs 54mins 32sec, 2. Gino Mader (SUI/NTT) at 28sec, 3. Ion Izagirre (ESP/AST) 1min 05sec, 4. David de la Cruz (ESP/UAE) same time, 5. Mark Donovan (GBR/SUN) 1:53, 6. Michael Storer (AUS/SUN) s.t., 7. Guillaume Martin (FRA/FDJ) 2:23, 8. Richard Carapaz (ECU/INE) 2:35, 9. Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF1) 2:50, 10. Primoz Roglic (SLO/JUM) 2:56, 11. Enric Mas (ESP/MOV) 3:03.

 Overall

1. Primoz Roglic (SLO/Jumbo) 69hrs 17mins 59sec, 2. Richard Carapaz (ECU/INE) at 24sec, 3. Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF1) 47, 4. Dan Martin (IRL/ICA) 2mins 43sec, 5. Enric Mas (ESP/MOV) 3:36, 6. Wout Poels (NED/BAH) 7:16, 7. David De la Cruz (ESP/UAE) 7:35, 8. David Gaudu (FRA/FDJ) 7:45, 9. Felix Grossschartner (AUT/BOR) 8:15, 10. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) 9:34.

 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie