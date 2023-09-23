'Special' Aviva Stadium showdown about much more than football

COME ON EILEEN rang out around the Aviva Stadium during the victory lap.

An historic occasion, a new era opened on a high.

Three goals, three points and a clean sheet. A first appearance at Lansdowne Road and the home record attendance smashed with 35,944 fans watching on.

“I mean what more could you ask for,” interim Republic of Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson beamed after the dominant Nations League opener win over Northern Ireland.

“What a day.”

This was about much more than football.

For all the noise and negativity around the team in recent weeks in the wake of Vera Pauw’s departure and the messy fallout, there was a real feel-good factor around Dublin 4 this afternoon.

This was a celebration, and an opportunity to witness the knock-on effect and legacy of a first-ever major tournament in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

A sea of green made its way to the Aviva Stadium for the family-friendly 1pm kick-off.

But the crowd was diverse: both young and old, male and female, couples, groups of friends, family, teams and clubs — all fans, old and new. Nearby pubs and cafés filled up from mid-morning, The Rugby far from the only show in town today.

As a reception took place for former internationals as part of the 50-year anniversary of the women’s national team as numbers in the stadium rose. The FAI announced that more than 38,000 tickets had been sold as of yesterday, and there was nervous anticipation within the press box that the final attendance could fall a long way short of that. It had happened at Tallaght Stadium several times before, a fixture billed as a sell-out yet the crowd not meeting the expectation.

But as Katie McCabe led her Republic of Ireland team out and Lisa Lambe delivered a spine-tingling rendition of Amhrán na bhFiann, the venue had filled up nicely.

“Goosebumps,” Lucy Quinn, Ireland women’s first goalscorer at the Aviva, reflected. “I knew the anthem would be special. It’s just one of those things that you never see coming in your career, very proud that we’ve been able to make it happen and it was really special.”

“There’s no words, there really isn’t. It’s so special,” Gleeson, who is the FAI’s Head of Women’s and Girls Football, said.

“Walking out from the tunnel, coming in on the bus, people waving and beeping. It was really from the off, from the minute we left he hotel. But walking out there, I can’t capture it for yiz, it is absolutely phenomenal. Just magic.

“You’re standing there and you’re like, ‘Ah, what happened? Three weeks ago, I was just travelling along, doing my job, happy out, and now I’m standing here with Amhrán na bhFiann playing, packed out stadium, best group of girls, best group of staff.’ I can’t describe the work that’s gone on in the background and the turnaround that has had to happen.”

Evan Treacy / INPHO Quinn gestures to her parents in the crowd after scoring. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

This, too, was a new era for Northern Ireland, with Tanya Oxtoby in charge. Their contingent of travelling support was small but vocal, and added to the occasion positively.

It was a cagey start, but the Republic — ranked 23 places higher — always looked the superior team. Quinn eventually broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark, her excellent strike sparking the game to life.

“Madness. I might just call it a day there,” she laughed afterwards. “Step away from football, go live on a beach somewhere!”

Tyler Toland played like she had never been away, her exile through the Pauw days sensationally ended; Caitlin Hayes impressed on her debut; and Denise O’Sullivan was central to everything good the Girls In Green did in a more advanced role.

Kyra Carusa was just that up top, and her 70th-minute goal off the back of a Northern Ireland defensive error was just rewards for her tremendous shift. Substitute Lily Agg put the gloss on it all in the dying minutes, her set-piece header just crossing the line and making up for several other missed opportunities and close calls during the game.

In truth, the Republic could have had a bucketload more goals as the North really struggled.

The one concern was an injury to O’Sullivan, who looked to be in quite a bit of pain at full-time. But Gleeson confirmed it was a “muscular knock” and she should be good to go for Tuesday’s meeting with Hungary in Budapest.

She belatedly joined the post-match celebrations as the squad circled the Aviva.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Celebrations after Lily Agg's goal. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

“Doing the lap, players were walking around the stadium going, ‘This is incredible,’” Gleeson smiled. “We all took it in and we were remembering when we were playing in the National League, in the wind and rain and here we are in an international game, incredible.

“We’ll never have that first feeling again, so super special. This is where the girls belong, this is where women’s football belongs. We’re really thankful to everybody that came out today.

“This is another step along the legacy, and pushing this game forward.”

She spoke impressively in the mixed zone before high-tailing it to Dublin Airport, as did players like Tyler Toland and Quinn.

One couldn’t help but notice the MC8 on the latter’s wristband, presumably a nod to the late Maddy Cusack. The Sheffield United midfielder died at the age of 27 this week.

“It’s just shocking news throughout the league,” Quinn said. “I had a season with her at Blues and even after, she’s not your team-mate but it feels like she was. Just shock throughout everyone. She’ll be acknowledged by everybody, she was so loved and popular. It’s a tough one, but glad that we had a game today and I could do a little to remember her.

“The football community all comes together and everybody that’s ever known or played against her is able to celebrate her. That’s the most important thing, and that’s what I wanted to do today.”

A fitting honour to her memory.

This was about much, much more than football.

It always is.