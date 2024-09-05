Róisín Ní Riain finishes fourth in 100m breaststroke final at Paralympics

IRELAND’S RÓISÍN NÍ Riain just missed out on another medal at Paris 2024, finishing fourth in the SB13 100m breaststroke final at the Paralympics

The Limerick 19-year-old clocked a time of 1:19.16 in the race at La Défense Arena.

Ní Riain already had won two medals, taking silver last Friday in the S13 100m backstroke final and claiming bronze in the S13 200m individual medley on Tuesday night.

Great Britain’s Rebecca Redfern won gold in 1:16.02, while the American pair of Olivia Chambers (1:17.70) and Colleen Young (1:18.52) secured silver and bronze respectively.

“I’m obviously disappointed with that swim,” Ní Riain told reporters afterwards. “It’s not what I wanted but it’s all part of it with the good swims there are the bad swims as well. I can only learn from it.”

Ní Riain enjoyed a strong start with the fastest reaction time in the field. She was fourth at the turn, but couldn’t better her position thereafter as her challenge faded.

“I don’t really remember much to be honest. I had a good start but it wasn’t there in the end and I definitely had a very bad finish but it’s all learning.

“I’m sure my coach will have plenty to say about it and definitely about that second 50m but its all stuff I can from and improve each time.”

Ní Riain went into the race as the third fastest qualifier, clocking 1:19.05 this morning. Her personal best is 1:18.00 from her European Championship win in April.

- With reporting from Emma Duffy at La Défense Arena.