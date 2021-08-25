Ní Riain aims to find stride after ideal preparation in S13 100m Butterfly

Róisín Ní Riain on her way to finishing eighth.

RÓISÍN NÍ RIAIN believes her eighth-place finish in this morning’s S13 100m Butterfly was the ideal preparation ahead of her favoured S13 100m Backstroke challenge tomorrow.

The 16-year-old came in with a time of 1:09.26 as Italy’s Carlotta Gilli took gold in a time of 1:02:65 with her compatriot Alessia Berra winning silver.

Bronze went to Daria Pikalova of the Russian Paralympic Committee but Ní Riain, who earlier notched a a three-second personal best performance of 1:08:18 in the heats, remained full of confidence after her first taste of the pool in the Paralympics.

“My main events are still to come so getting out there and being able to race in a final today felt really great,” the Limerick native said.

“It also prepares me really well for the rest of the week.”

Ní Riain’s eight-place follows on from Nicole Turner recording a personal best time of 35.29 in her S6 50m Freestyle final.