Roisin Ní Riain comfortably qualifies for tonight's 100m swimming final

ROISIN NÍ RIAIN HAS qualified for this evening’s 100m SB13 swimming final.

The Waterford woman came in second place in the second heat in the La Défense Arena, behind Gold medal favourite Rebecca Refern of Great Britain.

Redfern posted a time of 1.16.40, with Ní Riain struggling somewhat until she met the turn and launched herself into the race, creating separation with herself and Redfern well ahead of the chasing pack.

She finished third in the overall qualifying times, with Olivia Chambers of the United States bossing the first heat with a time of 1.18.92.

Speaking afterwards to The 42.ie, Ní Riain said, “I wanted to get out and have a good morning swim into tonight. It’s a case of job done. It’s going to a tough race (the final), a fast one. I’ll have look back at the race and see where I can improve on for later.”

Asked if there was more in the tank, she replied, “That’s always the aim of the evening swim. I just need to clean up a few little things and see where that will get me this evening.”

The final will be shown later tonight on RTÉ’s coverage, at 6.33pm.