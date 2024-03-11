Another Cork All-Ireland winner and All-Star retires from inter-county football

CORK ALL-IRELAND WINNER Roisin Phelan has retired from inter-county football.

2018 All-Star defender Phelan won five All-Irelands with the Rebels, from 2012 to 2016 inclusive.

It’s another huge loss for the county after Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan called time on their respective inter-county careers on Friday.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association and UCC are among those paying tribute.

“Following on from confirmation that the O’Sullivan sisters, Ciara and Doireann, have retired from inter-county football comes news that another former Cork LGFA star, Roisin Phelan, has also stepped away from the inter-county game,” the LGFA wrote on social media.

“Roisin won 5 TG4 All-Ireland Senior medals during a glittering career and she was also honoured with a TG4 All Star award in 2018.

“An incredible servant to Cork, Roisin was one of the very best defenders in the business and we wish her well in inter-county retirement.”

“Best wishes to Roisin Phelan,” UCC added. “Played on our O’Connor team while in UCC and was such a talented and determined player. Role model for all the Aghada LGFA players in UCC at the moment.”

The trio were the last remaining links to the 2016 All-Ireland final team, with none of the 17 players to feature against Dublin that day part of Shane Ronayne’s current panel.

They are in relegation danger in Division 1, bottom of the table after one win from five games.