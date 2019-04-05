This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 5 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork All-Star transfers to Dublin club in interesting switch-up

Five-time All-Ireland winner Róisín Phelan has moved to St Brigid’s – Noelle Healy’s former club.

By Emma Duffy Friday 5 Apr 2019, 1:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,257 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4565232
Cork star Róisín Phelan.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Cork star Róisín Phelan.
Cork star Róisín Phelan.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IN ANOTHER MAJOR switch-up between ladies football powerhouse counties, Cork star Róisín Phelan has transferred to Dublin outfit St Brigid’s.

The42 recently reported that 2017 Footballer of the Year Noelle Healy had joined reigning All-Ireland club champions Mourneabbey — coincidentally from St Brigid’s.

And now, Rebel full-back Phelan’s move from Aghada to the Dubliners — Healy’s home club — has also been rubber-stamped.

The transfer was first approved by Aghada and the Cork LGFA county board before getting the green light in the capital. It was logged on the LGFA portal of transfers and permits approved last month.

The 24-year-old has established herself as one of the best defenders in the country of late, winning five All-Ireland medals and five Division 1 league honours since first coming into the Cork set-up, headed by Eamonn Ryan, in the summer of 2012.

Now operating under Ephie Fitzgerald, Phelan became the Leesider’s longest-serving defender following the recent retirement of Bríd Stack. She has been absent in the 2019 Lidl Ladies National Football League thus far though.

A fully-qualified dentist, it’s understood that work has brought her to the capital. Phelan completed a five-year degree in UCC and had previously been working between Tullamore and Carlow since graduating last May.

Roisin Phelan with Yvonne McMonagle Blocking down Donegal's Yvonne Bonner in the 2017 Division 1 league final. Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

In a hugely successful career to date, 2018 All-Star Phelan has also tasted All-Ireland club glory with Aghada. She was Player of the Match in December 2017 as they claimed a historic first All-Ireland junior club football title after beating Monaghan side Corduff.

Fellow Cork native Christine Keohane has also linked up with St Brigid’s from 2016 and 2017 All-Ireland junior and intermediate beaten finalists Kinsale.

St Brigid’s continue to chase a first-ever Dublin senior championship title. They suffered more heartbreak in last September’s final at the hands of Foxrock-Cabinteely, adding their 2018 defeat to two more decider losses to the same opposition in 2015 and 2016.

Two-time All-Star winning goalkeeper Ciara Trant and defender Deirdre Murphy are among those to have lined out for Mick Bohan’s Sky Blues over the past few years.

St Brigid’s are in Division 1B of the league, and conceded their first game to Thomas Davis on Sunday.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie