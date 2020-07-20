Quick-fire Ronaldo double puts Juve on the brink of another title

CRISTIANO RONALDO BECAME the first player to score 50 goals in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A as he hit his half-century in Italy by pushing Juventus to a 2-1 win over fourth-place Lazio.

Juventus move eight points clear of their nearest rivals for the Scudetto, Inter, with four games remaining. They need just four points to seal their ninth straight title.

A 51st minute penalty broke the deadlock for the leaders as Var intervened to turn a free kick award for handball by Bastos into a penalty which Ronaldo converted. Three minutes later, the Portuguese great notched his 30th of the season as Paulo Dybla won possession and broke with Ronaldo in a two-on-one. Dybala drew the ‘keeper and teed up the talisman.

Dybala very nearly delivered a rapid hat-trick for Ronaldo as his cross was headed onto the bar by the 35-year-old.

With eight minutes remaining, Lazio were given a lifeline by Leonardo Bonucci as he failed to clear the ball and wound up hauling down Ciro Immobile.

Immobile struck the resulting penalty and brought himself back level with Ronaldo in the scoring charts, but his side were unable to grab a point.