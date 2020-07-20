This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 21 July, 2020
Quick-fire Ronaldo double puts Juve on the brink of another title

The Portuguese star struck twice in three second half minutes to see off fourth-place Lazio.

By The42 Team Monday 20 Jul 2020, 10:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,709 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5155336
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CRISTIANO RONALDO BECAME the first player to score 50 goals in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A as he hit his half-century in Italy by pushing Juventus to a 2-1 win over fourth-place Lazio.

Juventus move eight points clear of their nearest rivals for the Scudetto, Inter, with four games remaining. They need just four points to seal their ninth straight title.

A 51st minute penalty broke the deadlock for the leaders as Var intervened to turn a free kick award for handball by Bastos into a penalty which Ronaldo converted. Three minutes later, the Portuguese great notched his 30th of the season as Paulo Dybla won possession and broke with Ronaldo in a two-on-one. Dybala drew the ‘keeper and teed up the talisman.

Dybala very nearly delivered a rapid hat-trick for Ronaldo as his cross was headed onto the bar by the 35-year-old.

With eight minutes remaining, Lazio were given a lifeline by Leonardo Bonucci as he failed to clear the ball and wound up hauling down Ciro Immobile.

Immobile struck the resulting penalty and brought himself back level with Ronaldo in the scoring charts, but his side were unable to grab a point.

The42 Team

