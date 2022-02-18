Hooker Kelleher ruled out of the rest of Ireland's Six Nations campaign

Kelleher has been in strong form for Ireland.

IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED that hooker Rónan Kelleher will miss the rest of the Six Nations due to the shoulder injury he suffered last weekend against France.

The 24-year-old was forced off in the first half of Ireland’s defeat in Paris and he will now be absent for their remaining games against Italy, England, and Scotland.

Leinster man Kelleher has been in superb form for Ireland this season, nailing down the number two shirt with his powerful performances.

It remains unclear how long Kelleher will be sidelined for and whether this shoulder injury will rule him out of Leinster’s Champions Cup games against Connacht in April.

His injury seems likely to mean a great opportunity for his 23-year-old Leinster team-mate Dan Sheehan, who replaced Kelleher to impressive effect against France.

Sheehan only made his debut for Ireland last autumn but has taken to Test rugby very quickly. He now looks set for his first international start.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will also be able to call on the experienced Ulster hooker Rob Herring, who missed the first two rounds of the Six Nations due to injury but is now back in the squad.

Connacht’s Dave Heffernan is also in the mix, having initially been called up to replace the injured Herring in the Ireland squad.

Farrell is currently overseeing a two-day training camp for a 23-man group of Ireland players, having released 14 squad members back to their provinces for this weekend’s United Rugby Championship action.

Ireland’s next Six Nations game sees them host Italy in Dublin on Sunday 27 February, when they will look to bounce back from their disappointment at Stade de France.