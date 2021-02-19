BE PART OF THE TEAM

Cork football boss McCarthy has 12-week ban for training guideline breach upheld

The suspension commenced yesterday.

By Emma Duffy Friday 19 Feb 2021, 10:59 AM
20 minutes ago 337 Views 0 Comments
Cork football boss Ronan McCarthy.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CORK FOOTBALL BOSS Ronan McCarthy’s 12-week ban for a training guideline breach has been upheld by the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee [CHC].

A hearing last night found that McCarthy’s charge of discrediting the Association was proven and the proposed suspension — in relation to a team gathering in January that was in contravention of the GAA’s ban on collective activity — was confirmed.

The three-month ban commenced yesterday, and will expire on 14 May.

It is likely that McCarthy will miss little of the inter-county season as a result, with uncertainty reigning over the return to GAA activity, and the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in general.

McCarthy’s Cork footballers were filmed engaging in a collective fitness exercise — a “team building” session, as he told The Irish Examiner – on a beach in Youghal last month; a rule breach of the GAA’s ban on collective winter training, rather than breaking Covid-19 rules for elite sports.

“Ronan McCarthy requested a Hearing which took place on 18.02.2021,” a statement reads.

“An Lár Choiste Éisteachta (Central Hearings Committee) found the Infraction – “Misconduct Considered to have Discredited the Association” proven and imposed the following penalty: 12 weeks suspension from 18ú Feabhra 2021

“Ronan McCarthy has the option of appealing against the decision of An Lár Choiste Éisteachta to the An Lár Choiste Achomhairc.”

Down football boss Paddy Tally had his suspension for the same offence cut to eight weeks at a hearing last week, the ban relating to a gathering at Abbey CBS in Newry in January.

