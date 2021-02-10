BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 0°C Wednesday 10 February 2021
Advertisement

Down boss has suspension reduced to 8 weeks for training guideline breach

Paddy Tally had requested a hearing which took place last night.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 10 Feb 2021, 11:13 AM
25 minutes ago 227 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5350569
Down manager Paddy Tally.
Image: John McVitty/INPHO
Down manager Paddy Tally.
Down manager Paddy Tally.
Image: John McVitty/INPHO

DOWN MANAGER PADDY Tally has had his ban reduced from 12 to eight weeks following a meeting of the Central Hearings Committee last night.

The suspension relates to a breach of the GAA’s training guidelines with the infraction of ‘misconduct considered to have discredited the association’ seeing Tally initially handed a proposed 12-week suspension.

The Down manager requested the hearing which took place and while the infraction was found to be proven, the penalty imposed has been reduced to eight weeks.

Tally does now have the option of not accepting the decision of the Hearings Committee and the suspension, taking it on to the Appeals Committee.

The Down punishment relates to a gathering at Abbey CBS in Newry while Cork manager Ronan McCarthy is also facing a proposed suspension due to a collective fitness exercise in Youghal last month.

The Cork county board have indicated they will request a hearing after the suspension was handed down to McCarthy. The rule breaches are linked to the GAA’s current ban on collective inter-county training rather than breaking Covid-19 rules for elite sports.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie