'I have an amount of work to do here' - O'Gara dismisses reports linking him to France national team

RONAN O’GARA HAS dismissed reports that he is set to link up with the French national side ahead of this year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Crusaders coach, Ronan O'Gara. Source: Photosport/John Davidson/INPHO

The Munster legend, currently working as an assistant with Super Rugby side Crusaders, said he was entirely focused on his position in New Zealand.

Speaking to Jim Kayes on Radio Sport NZ, the 42-year-old poured cold water on the idea of linking up with a French side that endured a disappointing Six Nations campaign.

“There was one or two approaches from an agent, that’s as far we’ve got,” he said.

As anyone knows I have an amount of work to do here, which is really important to me, and if there is anything Razor [Robertson] and the Crusaders would be the first to know about it.

“You just keep working, keep trying to get the best out of the boys, that is what my short term goal is.

“I love being involved with a club on a daily basis where you persistent and continuous challenges. That is exactly where my focus is. It’s not a distraction. These are all conversations that happen. Next week it will be someone else.”

A report in Midi-Olympique last week suggested that O’Gara was close to landing a defensive coaching role, with his contract in New Zealand set to run out at the end of the season.

In a recent Irish Examiner column, O’Gara denied having been contacted by the French rugby federation (FFR).

French rugby chief Bernard Laporte added to the speculation of a move open this week when asked whether the former Ireland fly-half would be joining Brunel’s backroom.

Laporte said he was not “a president-selector” and did not want to encroach on the French coach’s job.

“It’s up to him to make the choice, to know who he wants to work with, or not, and, therefore, to take responsibility,” he said.

