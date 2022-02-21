Rooney hails 'outstanding' Irish youngster following impressive full debut for Derby

IRELAND YOUTH INTERNATIONAL Eiran Cashin earned the plaudits of Wayne Rooney after excelling during his full debut for Derby County.
Having made four previous appearances as a substitute, Cashin was selected in Rooney’s starting line-up for Saturday’s home game against Peterborough United.
With Ireland’s Jason Knight and Festy Ebosele also in the team, Derby gave their Championship survival hopes another boost with a 1-0 win thanks to a late goal from Louie Sibley.
Rooney expressed his delight with the performance of Cashin – who played all 90 minutes – when asked about the left-sided centre-back afterwards.
“I thought he was magnificent,” the Derby County manager said of the 20-year-old. “Tackling, heading, calmness on the ball, moving the ball forward and stepping in with the ball; it was everything I wanted and I’m delighted for him.
“He’s a top player, I believe. He can improve but he’s got the potential to be a very good player and he’s a great lad.”
Born in England, Cashin qualifies to play for Ireland via the parentage rule. He was capped by Andy Reid at U18 level in a game against Turkey in 2019.
“I told him to enjoy it,” Rooney added. “I had trust in Cash coming in and he was outstanding. I have seen an improvement in him this season.
“It is hard to gauge from U23s football but there are details you look at. I then bring the players up for a few weeks to train with us and see how they settle in with that, and the lads have been outstanding.
“The message? I have not put any pressure on them [the young players]. They are good players. They wouldn’t be playing if I didn’t think they can.”
