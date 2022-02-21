Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 21 February 2022
Advertisement

Rooney hails 'outstanding' Irish youngster following impressive full debut for Derby

Eiran Cashin starred in Saturday’s win over Peterborough United.

By Paul Dollery Monday 21 Feb 2022, 12:26 PM
18 minutes ago 896 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5688906
Eiran Cashin tangling with Jack Marriott during Derby County's win over Peterborough United on Saturday.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Eiran Cashin tangling with Jack Marriott during Derby County's win over Peterborough United on Saturday.
Eiran Cashin tangling with Jack Marriott during Derby County's win over Peterborough United on Saturday.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND YOUTH INTERNATIONAL Eiran Cashin earned the plaudits of Wayne Rooney after excelling during his full debut for Derby County.

Having made four previous appearances as a substitute, Cashin was selected in Rooney’s starting line-up for Saturday’s home game against Peterborough United.

With Ireland’s Jason Knight and Festy Ebosele also in the team, Derby gave their Championship survival hopes another boost with a 1-0 win thanks to a late goal from Louie Sibley.

Rooney expressed his delight with the performance of Cashin – who played all 90 minutes – when asked about the left-sided centre-back afterwards.

“I thought he was magnificent,” the Derby County manager said of the 20-year-old. “Tackling, heading, calmness on the ball, moving the ball forward and stepping in with the ball; it was everything I wanted and I’m delighted for him.

“He’s a top player, I believe. He can improve but he’s got the potential to be a very good player and he’s a great lad.”

Born in England, Cashin qualifies to play for Ireland via the parentage rule. He was capped by Andy Reid at U18 level in a game against Turkey in 2019.

“I told him to enjoy it,” Rooney added. “I had trust in Cash coming in and he was outstanding. I have seen an improvement in him this season.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“It is hard to gauge from U23s football but there are details you look at. I then bring the players up for a few weeks to train with us and see how they settle in with that, and the lads have been outstanding.

“The message? I have not put any pressure on them [the young players]. They are good players. They wouldn’t be playing if I didn’t think they can.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie