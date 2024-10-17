'I'm excited. Let’s make no bones about it, it is a tough watch at times'

RORY BEGGAN SAYS he is excited about the new football rules which will be trialled in the interprovincial competition this weekend.

The seven rules, proposed by the Jim Gavin led Football Review Committee, include one v one throw-ins to start games, kick-outs travelling beyond a new 40m arc, no back-pass to goalkeepers aside from certain situations, the new two and four-point scoring system, three attackers being kept in the opposition half, the solo and go for restarts and the revised advanced mark inside the 20m line. It’s hoped that the new rules will be permanently in place for the start of 2026.

The changes are designed to enhance the game of Gaelic football, and promote more forward play among teams. Monaghan goalkeeper Beggan often operates as an outfield player as a result of the way is played at the moment, contributing to the link play as well as providing long range scores.

But the Scotstown man admits that the game is “a tough watch at times” currently and welcomes the proposed adjustments.

“I’m excited about them. Yes, there’s an impact on goalkeepers but I’m excited that it’s going to make the game a wee bit better of a spectacle. Let’s make no bones about it, it is a tough watch at times.

“As a player, you think the game is grand and you don’t care how it looks to everybody else, but when you’re sitting in a stand or watching it on TV you’re bored. I’m looking forward to seeing in Croke Park how it impacts it in a positive way and if there’s anyway of making the game a more attractive proposition then we have to try it. But I’ll reserve my judgment until then because I’m reading the rules but I want to actually see it.”

Commenting on the rule he is most looking forward to seeing, he added:

“I’m a big fan of the 3 v 3. Not too many people are, they don’t know how it will be policed, but if it’s policed properly I think it will make it far more attractive. I think you’ll start to see the out-and-out forwards come back into prominence a bit more. An 11 v 11 attack instead of 15 players attacking 14 defenders, I think you’re going to see a lot more space and a lot more kicking. Looking forward to that aspect of it.

“As a goalkeeper, a wee bit worried about high pressing, that we can’t really be involved to help get out of that, but again that’s going to make the game a lot easier to watch, because you can’t use your goalkeeper to get out of jail. But that’s next year’s problem at the minute.”

