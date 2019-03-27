This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 27 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I won't be having that conversation with the ref about protecting Johnny'

The mic’d up interactions between Johnny Sexton, Rory Best and Romaine Poite will be an intriguing sub-plot of Leinster v Ulster.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 2,280 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4561733

AS A DOUBLE act, they have worked in excellent harmony on many occasions in Ireland colours.

They share leadership duties within the squad and on-field decisions. The good cop liaises with the referee, the bad cop reads the riot act to players and when one man lost his voice at last year’s World Rugby awards, the other even stepped up to take over the mic and issue an acceptance for World Player of the Year.

Johnny Sexton and Rory Best The odd couple. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

But styles make fights, and the notable difference between the two captains’ communication approach will be an intriguing sub-plot of Saturday’s inter-provincial European quarter-final.

On one side of Romaine Poite will be Rory Best dangling a carrot. On the other, Johnny Sexton with the stick.

TV viewers can eavesdrop for free, those who have paid to watch in the Aviva Stadium might just feel the need to fork out an extra tenner for the ref-link ear-piece on this occasion.

“I won’t be having to have that conversation with the ref about protecting Johnny,” jokes Best.

“It will be an interesting conversation we have when Poite, at some stage I’m sure, will bring us both together to talk during the game. So we will see who can keep their cool in the middle of that.

Rory Best and Johnny Sexton Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Johnny is a fantastic leader within the Ireland squad and he has been doing a great job at Leinster. It will be very strange to be opposite him as opposing captain but look, he is more than earned the captaincy at Leinster.”

As ever, Sexton will be a key focal point for Ulster’s defence as he is the pivotal playmaker in any team he plays for. However, Best cautions that the target cannot be trained on Sexton alone.

“Look, ultimately we will obviously put pressure on him, but we will try and put pressure on all of the Leinster team. Because if you go over one player in a team like that, there are 14 others who are capable of picking you off.”

While Best and Sexton show little in common when it comes to their communication with officials, they both return to provincial action after being the core leaders of a difficult Test window for Ireland.

While Sexton and half-back partner Conor Murray drew a large part of the criticism for Ireland’s form, the shared pain should amount to shared responsibility.

Jonathan Sexton celebrates scoring their second try with Rory Best Best celebrates a try with Sexton against France. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“A lot’s been made of it, but when you look at our half-backs and the criticism they’ve received, they’ve got that because, in their position, they’re the best players in the world.”

The hooker adds: “They’re perceived to have played well in that France game because the forwards got us on the front foot, our set-piece was rock solid, breakdown was good, the outside backs were well organised…

“That’s why rugby is so brilliant. because everyone is ultimately inter-dependent on everyone else. Johnny and Conor can’t win a game on their own and when people aren’t functioning around them, of course they can’t play well. Same as we (forwards) can’t play well. You need everyone, especially at that top, top level of international rugby.

“Because they’re among the best players in the world and seen as the linchpin of their team they get the criticism. But the criticism needs to fall on the team and why we didn’t function as a team.

“But Johnny Sexton, have no doubt, he is the man for the big occasion. He is still the world player of the year. Obviously, you hope you’re not going to see it on Saturday.

“We make a plan to put as much pressure as we can on this Leinster team, him included.

You know that he is going to produce something. You can try to keep him quiet, but you’re not going to keep him quiet for 80 minutes.

“You know there’s something in there that, whenever he pulls something (out of the bag), some of us have to do something magical in defence where you just go ‘wow, how was he able to read that?’

“That’s what you’re going to have to do against somebody like Johnny.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Man City's Jesus hits double to seal unconvincing win for Brazil
    Man City's Jesus hits double to seal unconvincing win for Brazil
    Spain labour to victory in the absence of manager
    Sampdoria veteran makes history as Italy romp to victory
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests
    Irish Player Ratings: Whelan and McGoldrick star in feel-good Irish win against Georgia
    FAI
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    'We've always gotten the sense that power in Irish football rests in one man... That's not a healthy situation'
    Tennis balls rain down on the Aviva Stadium in anti-FAI protest

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie