Best to captain Barbarians in final game at Twickenham before retiring from rugby

The former Ulster and Ireland captain will lead the side when they take to the field against Fiji.

By The42 Team Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 7:17 PM
58 minutes ago 1,779 Views 3 Comments
Rory Best will captain the Baa Baas against Fiji.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Rory Best will captain the Baa Baas against Fiji.
Rory Best will captain the Baa Baas against Fiji.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

RORY BEST WILL captain the Barbarians against Fiji on his final appearance before he retires from rugby.

Former Ireland and Ulster skipper Best is calling time on his senior career after Saturday’s match at Twickenham.

He made an emotional farewell after a disappointing World Cup quarter-final defeat to the All Blacks, before it was subsequently announced that he would lace up his boots one final time with Barbarians.

It has now been confirmed the 37-year-old will lead Eddie Jones’ side, with the England coach having also included three of South Africa’s Rugby World Cup winners.

Best earned 124 caps over 14 years of international rugby with Ireland. He also made nine Lions appearances and played 218 provincial games for Ulster.

Makazole Mapimpi and loosehead prop Tendai Mtawarira – also making the final appearance of his career – have also been named to start for the Baa Baas, with Lukhanyo Am named on the bench.

In total, there are 10 South African players within the 23-man invitational squad.

Barbarians: 15. David Havili, 14. Dillyn Leyds, 13. Mathieu Bastareaud, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 10. Curwin Bosch, 9. Joe Powell; 1. Tendai Mtawarira, 2. Rory Best, 3. Enrique Pieretto, 4. Luke Jones, 5. Tyler Ardron, 6. Pete Samu, 7. Marco van Staden, 8. Josh Strauss.

Replacements: 16. Andrew Makalio, 17. Campese Ma’afu, 18. Hencus van Wyk, 19. Angus Cottrell, 20. Matt Philip, 21. Jano Vermaak, 22. Lukhanyo Am, 23. Morne Steyn.

