Best to line out at Twickenham for one final match before hanging up the boots

Rory Best is ready for one more game before bowing out.

RORY BEST WILL line out one final time before bringing his professional rugby career to an end.

The former Ulster and Ireland captain made an emotional farewell after a disappointing World Cup quarter-final defeat to the All Blacks, but is set to play one last match next month.

Best will lace up his boots for the Barbarians when they take on Fiji in Twickenham on Saturday, 16 November in the opening game of their Autumn tour.

The hooker picked up 124 caps over 14 years of international rugby with Ireland. He also made nine Lions appearances and played 218 provincial games for Ulster.

England boss Eddie Jones will take charge of the Baa Baas for that outing against Fiji after leading his side into the World Cup final against South Africa this weekend.

The remaining fixtures on the Barbarians’ Autumn Tour will see them take on Brazil in Sao Paolo on 20 November, before finishing up with a trip to Cardiff to square off with Wales on 30 November.

