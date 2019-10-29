This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 29 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Best to line out at Twickenham for one final match before hanging up the boots

The former Ulster and Ireland captain will play for the Barbarians next month.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 29 Oct 2019, 10:33 AM
39 minutes ago 3,399 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4870459
Rory Best is ready for one more game before bowing out.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Rory Best is ready for one more game before bowing out.
Rory Best is ready for one more game before bowing out.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

RORY BEST WILL line out one final time before bringing his professional rugby career to an end.

The former Ulster and Ireland captain made an emotional farewell after a disappointing World Cup quarter-final defeat to the All Blacks, but is set to play one last match next month.

Best will lace up his boots for the Barbarians when they take on Fiji in Twickenham on Saturday, 16 November in the opening game of their Autumn tour.

The hooker picked up 124 caps over 14 years of international rugby with Ireland. He also made nine Lions appearances and played 218 provincial games for Ulster.

England boss Eddie Jones will take charge of the Baa Baas for that outing against Fiji after leading his side into the World Cup final against South Africa this weekend. 

The remaining fixtures on the Barbarians’ Autumn Tour will see them take on Brazil in  Sao Paolo on 20 November, before finishing up with a trip to Cardiff to square off with Wales on 30 November.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie