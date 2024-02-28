GAA decline to comment on reports that Rory Gallagher can resume coaching

THE GAA HAS declined to comment on reports that a barring from GAA activity which had been imposed on former Derry manager Rory Gallagher has been lifted.

Following a question from The 42 in relation to the development, a GAA spokesman said they had “no statement at this time”.

The Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) has lifted the ban on Gallagher following a hearing on 1 February. An independent arbitration body ruled in his favour against the Ulster Council’s judgement, meaning he is free to return to coaching.

The provincial council made the decision last September to ban the former Derry manager, Rory Gallagher, from coaching teams while an ongoing safeguarding investigation was taking place. Allegations of domestic abuse were made against Gallagher by his estranged wife, Nicola Gallagher.

Footage had emerged in The Sunday World newspaper of Gallagher allegedly taking a training session at Monaghan club Corduff, managed by former Monaghan manager, Seamus McEnaney.

Gallagher stated that any allegations against him have been investigated and no charges were brought. He “stepped back” from his role as Derry manager the week of the Ulster final last May, before later “stepping away”.