Monday 29 July, 2019
Rory Gallagher steps down as Fermanagh manager after two-year stint

The former Donegal boss led his native county to the Ulster final in 2018.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 29 Jul 2019, 2:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,203 Views 2 Comments
Rory Gallagher [file pic].
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Rory Gallagher [file pic].
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

RORY GALLAGHER HAS stepped down as Fermanagh manager following a two-year stint in charge.

The former Donegal boss took over his native county in 2017 and subsequently guided them to the 2018 Ulster final.

Gallagher also helped Fermanagh earn promotion to Division 2 in the National League during his time at the helm.

“We have been notified today by Rory Gallagher that he is stepping down from the position of Fermanagh Senior Team Manager,” a statement on the Fermanagh GAA website reads.

Fermanagh County Committee would like to thank Rory and his entire backroom team for all their hard work and commitment over the last two years.

“We acknowledge the progress made in respect of their work with the county team having reached the Ulster final in 2018 and gaining promotion to NFL Division 2 in the same year, a status which was maintained in 2019.

“We wish Rory and all members of his backroom team every success for the future.”

Fermanagh lost out to Donegal in the Ulster championship this year before bowing out to Monaghan in the qualifiers.

Gallagher, who replaced Pete McGrath when he was first appointed Fermanagh manager, previously worked as part of the Jim McGuinness backroom team that helped Donegal win the Sam Maguire in 2012.

He went on to become the Donegal manager in 2014 but resigned from his post three years into a four-year term.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

