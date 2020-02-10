This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McIlroy world number one for first time in five years

The 30-year-old Hollywood native last topped the world rankings in September 2015.

By The42 Team Monday 10 Feb 2020, 9:28 AM
Rory McIlroy takes his hat off after his first round of the Farmers Insurance Open in January.
Image: Brian Rothmuller
Image: Brian Rothmuller

FOUR-TIME MAJOR WINNER Rory McIlroy is the world’s number-one-ranked golfer for the first time in five years, replacing American Brooks Koepka in top spot.

Neither player partook in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the weekend, but the rankings system’s complex two-year rolling format has taken the Northern Irishman from 0.2 points behind Koepka to 0.03 points ahead of him.

This will be McIlroy’s 96th week ranked as the world’s top golfer — the fourth most of any player. It is his first, however, since September 2015.

Tiger Woods (683), Greg Norman (331) and Nick Faldo (97) are the only three players ever to spend more weeks as world number one.

McIlroy is scheduled to play at the Genesis Invitational in California later this week, as is world number two Koepka.

