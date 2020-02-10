McIlroy world number one for first time in five years

Rory McIlroy takes his hat off after his first round of the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

FOUR-TIME MAJOR WINNER Rory McIlroy is the world’s number-one-ranked golfer for the first time in five years, replacing American Brooks Koepka in top spot.

Neither player partook in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the weekend, but the rankings system’s complex two-year rolling format has taken the Northern Irishman from 0.2 points behind Koepka to 0.03 points ahead of him.

This will be McIlroy’s 96th week ranked as the world’s top golfer — the fourth most of any player. It is his first, however, since September 2015.

Tiger Woods (683), Greg Norman (331) and Nick Faldo (97) are the only three players ever to spend more weeks as world number one.

McIlroy is scheduled to play at the Genesis Invitational in California later this week, as is world number two Koepka.