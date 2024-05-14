Rory McIlroy files for divorce from wife Erica Stoll

RORY MCILROY HAS filed for divorce from his wife Erica Stoll.

McIlroy’s communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed, and stressed McIlroy’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible. He will not be making any further comment.

McIlroy arrived at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky on Monday, where he is competing at the PGA Championship and seeking his first major victory since winning at the same venue 10 years ago.

McIlroy has a standard player press conference scheduled for 8pm Irish time tomorrow. It was initially slated for 2pm Irish time.

The couple initially met at the 2012 Ryder Cup, when Erica Stoll was working for the PGA of America. She helped him make his singles match on time after he overslept. They were married in 2017, and share one daughter, Poppy.