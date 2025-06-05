Advertisement
More Stories
Rory McIlroy pictured during the first round of the Canadian Open. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeUphill task

Rory McIlroy 6 shots off lead at Canadian Open

Irish duo Shane Lowry and Seamus Power have later start times.
6.51pm, 5 Jun 2025

RORY MCILROY HAS finished the opening round of the Canadian Open on one-over-par.

As it stands, the Holywood native is six shots off the lead, which is shared by Canada’s Taylor Pendrith, plus American duo Alex Smalley and Paul Peterson.

McIlroy began the day on the 10th hole, and bogeys on the 12th and 17th left him with an uphill task.

The 36-year-old improved thereafter with consecutive birdies on the 18th, first and second.

However, a disappointing finish culminated with bogeys on the eighth and ninth, leaving the reigning Masters champion tied for 105th spot at the time of writing.

Irish duo Shane Lowry and Seamus Power have later start times, with both players only recently teeing off.

You can view the full leaderboard here.

More to follow

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie