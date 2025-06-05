Rory McIlroy 6 shots off lead at Canadian Open

RORY MCILROY HAS finished the opening round of the Canadian Open on one-over-par.

As it stands, the Holywood native is six shots off the lead, which is shared by Canada’s Taylor Pendrith, plus American duo Alex Smalley and Paul Peterson.

McIlroy began the day on the 10th hole, and bogeys on the 12th and 17th left him with an uphill task.

The 36-year-old improved thereafter with consecutive birdies on the 18th, first and second.

However, a disappointing finish culminated with bogeys on the eighth and ninth, leaving the reigning Masters champion tied for 105th spot at the time of writing.

Irish duo Shane Lowry and Seamus Power have later start times, with both players only recently teeing off.

You can view the full leaderboard here.

