McIlroy joined by Rahm and Leishmann for opening rounds of US Open

Graeme McDowell, meanwhile, returns to the scene of his 2010 major success when he touches down at Pebble Beach.

By Cian Roche Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 8:53 PM
RORY MCILROY GOES in search of a first major championship since 2014 and will play alongside Spain’s Jon Rahm and Australia’s Marc Leishman for the first two rounds of next week’s US Open.

Rory McIlroy goes in search of first major since 2014 at the US Open next week.

McIlroy, who finished in the top 10 during last month’s PGA Championship and just outside the top 20 at Augusta, will look to build on this season’s major performances at Pebble Beach.

Compatriot Graeme McDowell will also be happy to return to the scene of his 2010 major success when he tees it up alongside Phil Mickelson, a five-time major winner who could complete a career Grand Slam with a victory next week, and Dustin Johnson.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, will play alongside past US Open winner Justin Rose of England and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth.

Masters champion Woods, a 15-time major winner chasing the all-time record of 18 major wins by Jack Nicklaus, will start with Spieth and Rose at 2:09pm off the first tee on Thursday and at 8:24am Friday off the 10th tee.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka of the United States, coming off his second consecutive PGA Championship victory at Bethpage Black, will be paired with reigning British Open champion Francesco Molinari of Italy and amateur Viktor Hovland of Norway.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry will also be joined by England’s Tyrrell Hatton and American Gary Woodland.

You can catch all of next week’s pairings and tee times right here.

Action kicks off next Thursday, 13 June.

