Rory McIlroy confirmed for 2023 Irish Open

The world number one will return to the K Club where he secured his first professional victory on Irish soil in 2016.

1 hour ago 1,381 Views 2 Comments
Rory McIlroy is heading back to the K Club.
Image: Joe Robbins

RORY MCILROY HAS been confirmed to play in the 2023 Horizon Irish Open at the K Club next September.

The World Number One recently indicated his intention to compete in the tournament after missing this year’s edition at Mount Juliet due to a hectic playing schedule.

His inclusion has since been announced as he returns to the Kildare venue where he secured his first professional victory on Irish soil in 2016.

“The Irish Open is a tournament that I grew up not just watching on TV but attending as a kid, seeing all my favourite players there over the years,” said McIlroy following the announcement.

“It’s always been such a well-supported event. I’ve had my fair share of support and great memories at that tournament and going back to The K Club, it’s where I’ve had the most success and I’m obviously excited to get back there.

“The atmosphere was electric during that final round in 2016 and I’m looking forward to seeing the fans out in force at The K Club once again.”

Last month, McIlroy signed off a superb 2022 by finishing on top of the DP World Tour standings for the season.

His success marks the first time that a player has won the FedEx Cup title as PGA Tour number one, the Harry Vardon Trophy as European number one, and finished the season ranked as golf’s world number one.

