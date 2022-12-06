Rory McIlroy confirmed for 2023 Irish Open

RORY MCILROY HAS been confirmed to play in the 2023 Horizon Irish Open at the K Club next September.

The World Number One recently indicated his intention to compete in the tournament after missing this year’s edition at Mount Juliet due to a hectic playing schedule.

His inclusion has since been announced as he returns to the Kildare venue where he secured his first professional victory on Irish soil in 2016.

“The Irish Open is a tournament that I grew up not just watching on TV but attending as a kid, seeing all my favourite players there over the years,” said McIlroy following the announcement.

“It’s always been such a well-supported event. I’ve had my fair share of support and great memories at that tournament and going back to The K Club, it’s where I’ve had the most success and I’m obviously excited to get back there.

“The atmosphere was electric during that final round in 2016 and I’m looking forward to seeing the fans out in force at The K Club once again.”

We are thrilled to hear that @McIlroyRory will be returning to The K Club for the @IrishOpen_ next September! The World Number One last hit the iconic fairways of Palmer North when he won the event in 2016 with a stunning eagle-par-birdie finish to win by three strokes. pic.twitter.com/g1fihvgK9C — The K Club (@thekclub) December 6, 2022

Last month, McIlroy signed off a superb 2022 by finishing on top of the DP World Tour standings for the season.

His success marks the first time that a player has won the FedEx Cup title as PGA Tour number one, the Harry Vardon Trophy as European number one, and finished the season ranked as golf’s world number one.

