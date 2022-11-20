Rory McIlroy completes magnificent season as DP World Tour number one

McIlroy: "I'm really proud of my year and excited for 2023."

RORY MCILROY SIGNED off on a superb 2022 by finishing on top of the DP World Tour standings for the season.

McIlroy’s success marks the first time that a player has won the FedEx Cup title as PGA Tour number one, the Harry Vardon Trophy as European number one, and finished the season ranked as golf’s world number one.

Jon Rahm won the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on 20-under par, two shots clear of Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren on 18-under.

McIlroy finished outright fourth on 16-under par after a final round of 68, comfortably enough to see him top the season-long European rankings for the fourth time.

“It means a lot,” McIlroy told Sky Sports afterwards.

“It has been seven years since I’ve last done it. My fourth one, but it’s been a while; I’ve won three FedEx Cups since the last time I won.

“I was a model of consistency the whole way through the year, a lot of top finishes. I think my worst finish of the European Tour events I played this year was 12th at the start of the year in Abu Dhabi.

“Just a really consistent season, kept putting in good performances. It would have been nice to get one win in there at the end of the year here, but Jon obviously played an incredible tournament and fully deserved it.

“I’m really proud of my year and excited for 2023.”