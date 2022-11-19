Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 19 November 2022
Advertisement

Superb 65 sees McIlroy storm into contention in Dubai

The Holywood man is three shots off the lead ahead of the final round.

14 minutes ago 351 Views 1 Comment
Rory McIlroy is bidding to become the first golfer to win the DP World Tour Championship, FedEx Cup, and finish the year as world number one.
Rory McIlroy is bidding to become the first golfer to win the DP World Tour Championship, FedEx Cup, and finish the year as world number one.
Image: Joe Robbins

RORY MCILORY HAS mounted a moving day challenge in Dubai, shooting a superb seven-under 65 to sit three shots off the lead at the DP World Tour Championship.

McIlroy produced a stunning finish yesterday with a birdie-birdie-eagle to cap round two, signing off seven shots behind joint leaders, English duo Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton.

But an excellent round today saw him really power into contention ahead of a big Sunday. John Rahm of Spain now leads after his 65 today, with Fitzpatrick second, Sweden’s Alex Noren third and McIlroy joint-fourth with Hatton.

  • You can follow the leaderboard here >

The Holywood man carded an eagle on the third and seven birdies — on holes five, eight, nine, 10, 14, 15 and 18 — while the only blots on his copybook were bogeys on the first and third.

McIlroy is bidding to become the first golfer to win the DP World Tour Championship, FedEx Cup, and finish the year as world number one.

Shane Lowry, meanwhile, is just outside the top-20 at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

The Offaly golfer shot a round of 71 today to sit two-under overall.

Three bogies in-a-row on the fifth, sixth and seventh, and another on the 17th, ultimately dampened his progress, with birdies coming on the second, 12th, 15th, 16th and 18th.

More to follow.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie