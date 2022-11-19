Superb 65 sees McIlroy storm into contention in Dubai

Rory McIlroy is bidding to become the first golfer to win the DP World Tour Championship, FedEx Cup, and finish the year as world number one.

RORY MCILORY HAS mounted a moving day challenge in Dubai, shooting a superb seven-under 65 to sit three shots off the lead at the DP World Tour Championship.

McIlroy produced a stunning finish yesterday with a birdie-birdie-eagle to cap round two, signing off seven shots behind joint leaders, English duo Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton.

But an excellent round today saw him really power into contention ahead of a big Sunday. John Rahm of Spain now leads after his 65 today, with Fitzpatrick second, Sweden’s Alex Noren third and McIlroy joint-fourth with Hatton.

The Holywood man carded an eagle on the third and seven birdies — on holes five, eight, nine, 10, 14, 15 and 18 — while the only blots on his copybook were bogeys on the first and third.

Shane Lowry, meanwhile, is just outside the top-20 at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The Offaly golfer shot a round of 71 today to sit two-under overall.

Three bogies in-a-row on the fifth, sixth and seventh, and another on the 17th, ultimately dampened his progress, with birdies coming on the second, 12th, 15th, 16th and 18th.

