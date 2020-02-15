This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 15 February, 2020
McIlroy fires six birdies to sit two shots off lead at halfway mark in California

American Matt Kuchar continues to lead at the Genesis Invitational.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 Feb 2020, 10:58 AM
Rory McIlroy in action at the Genesis Invitational.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Rory McIlroy in action at the Genesis Invitational.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

RORY MCILROY REMAINS in contention at the halfway mark of the Genesis Invitational after another impressive round which leaves him just two shots behind leader Matt Kuchar.

Having opened with a 64, Kuchar carded a two-under 69 to move into nine under at the Riviera Country Club in California on Friday.

The American mixed four birdies with two bogeys and sits ahead of McIlroy (67), Harold Varner III (68) and Wyndham Clark (68).

McIlroy, the world number one, produced another fine round, which included six birdies and two bogeys.

He capitalised on the three par-fives – the first, 11th and 17th holes – by birdieing each.

It is a congested chasing pack, with Sung Kang (67), Adam Scott (64), Vaughn Taylor (67) and Russell Henley (69) tied for fifth at six under.

The 2005 champion and a two-time runner-up, Scott’s round was the day’s best as the Australian holed seven birdies – including four on his final six holes.

Tiger Woods, whose foundation hosts the tournament, battled to a two-over 73 to fall back to a tie for 45th.

The 15-time major champion is joined at even par by Jordan Spieth (70) and Brooks Koepka (73).

Dustin Johnson is in a far better position after shooting a five-under 66 that lifted him into a share of 11th place alongside nine others, including defending champion J.B. Holmes (69).

Follow the leaderboard here.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

