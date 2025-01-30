The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
McIlroy with hole-in-one as he makes strong start at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
RORY MCILROY RECORDED a hole-in-one as the highlight of a first round 66 in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
McIlroy’s tee shot on the par-three 15th at Spyglass Hill flew directly into the hole.
It was McIlroy’s second career ace after his first one arrived in Round 1 of the 2023 Travelers Championship, on TPC River Highlands’ eighth hole.
McIlroy, who began his round on the 10th, moved to three-under after that ace and he finished strongly with birdies on the 6th, 7th and 9th holes.
The six-under 66 leaves him a tie for fourth, just a shot behind the leaders Jake Knapp, Justin Rose, and Cam Davis who are all on seven-under.
Shane Lowry is currently four-under after 14 holes of his round at Pebble Beach to leave him in a tie for 21st, while Seamus Power is a shot back on three-under.
More to follow…
