McIlroy with hole-in-one as he makes strong start at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

RORY MCILROY RECORDED a hole-in-one as the highlight of a first round 66 in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

McIlroy’s tee shot on the par-three 15th at Spyglass Hill flew directly into the hole.

It was McIlroy’s second career ace after his first one arrived in Round 1 of the 2023 Travelers Championship, on TPC River Highlands’ eighth hole.

McIlroy, who began his round on the 10th, moved to three-under after that ace and he finished strongly with birdies on the 6th, 7th and 9th holes.

The six-under 66 leaves him a tie for fourth, just a shot behind the leaders Jake Knapp, Justin Rose, and Cam Davis who are all on seven-under.

🚨 RORY MCILROY HOLE IN ONE ALERT 🚨



It's only his second-ever ace on the PGA Tour! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/GaWhX4T1AT — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) January 30, 2025

Shane Lowry is currently four-under after 14 holes of his round at Pebble Beach to leave him in a tie for 21st, while Seamus Power is a shot back on three-under.

