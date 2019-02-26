This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 26 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I think people have short memories': Lowry defends McIlroy's decision to miss Irish Open

Shane Lowry understands Rory McIlroy’s decision to focus on preparations for The Open Championship.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 9:33 PM
51 minutes ago 1,968 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4514813
McIlroy in action at the WGC Mexico Championship last week.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
McIlroy in action at the WGC Mexico Championship last week.
McIlroy in action at the WGC Mexico Championship last week.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SHANE LOWRY HAS defended Rory McIlroy’s decision to miss this year’s Irish Open at Lahinch to instead focus his preparations on The Open Championship.

McIlroy confirmed last week that he would be absent for the event in July, explaining that he is eager to remain fresh in order to improve his chances at Royal Portrush.

The 29-year-old is already competing in the Scottish Open a week prior to The Open and Lowry said he completely understood McIlroy’s choice to miss the Irish Open this year.

“Every Irish player involved in golf in Ireland that actually knows something about golf in Ireland won’t have a bad word to say about him, and not playing the Irish Open. I had dinner with him last week and he explained it to me,” Lowry said speaking on 2fm’s GameOn.

“The Open Championship is the biggest tournament he’ll play, being in Portrush, and he feels like he needs to prepare for that.

“I definitely won’t have anything to say about him. It’ll still be a great tournament in Lahinch and I’m certainly looking forward to going there.”

Golf 2018: 100th PGA Championship: Final Round Lowry got 2019 off to the perfect start by winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January. Source: Debby Wong

The Offaly native added that the timing of this year’s event has proven difficult for him as well, with the Irish Open, Scottish Open and the Open Championship all arriving in quick succession this summer.

“The Irish Open isn’t an ideal date for me either. Playing two weeks of links golf before the Open Championship, where you don’t know what weather you are going to get because it could be wind and rain, and all of a sudden you’re going into the Open Championship a bit jaded and not really feeling it.

“I personally would like to see a change of date. I think there is a great opportunity for them to have it just before Wentworth in September. That’d be a great date.

Lowry added: “You’d get some guys over to play two Rolex Series events in a row and then the Dunhill Links after. I’m not one to comment on whether it’ll be a permanent thing for Rory.

“I highly doubt it. It’s not an ideal date. If I was an American player coming over to play in the Open, I’d play in the Scottish Open and then the Open the week after.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Sexton rejects notion Schmidt's impending departure a distraction for Ireland
    Wales will have to push on towards Grand Slam without injured lock Hill
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    FOOTBALL
    Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg will not play at Women's World Cup, says Norway coach
    Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg will not play at Women's World Cup, says Norway coach
    Sergio Ramos charged by Uefa for deliberate booking against Ajax
    Firmino hands stuttering Liverpool injury boost
    IRELAND
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie