McIlroy joins Boston TGL team while Rahm drops out of tech golf

FOUR-TIME MAJOR winner Rory McIlroy was among players named Thursday to the Boston Common roster in the new tech-golf TGL while Masters champion Jon Rahm dropped out of the series.

The league, backed by McIlroy and 15-time major winner Tiger Woods, will begin play in January in a South Florida arena mixing simulator shots and actual putting green areas.

It will feature six teams of four players each and the Boston lineup announced Thursday will include McIlroy, Australian Adam Scott, England’s Tyrrell Hatton and American Keegan Bradley.

“I’m thrilled to join Boston Common Golf and to be representing Boston and New England’s rich sports culture,” McIlroy said in a statement.

“TGL brings a unique dimension to the game and I can’t wait to stand with Adam, Keegan, and Tyrrell as my teammates. It’s a fantastic opportunity that will offer us all a chance to build lasting connections and to foster regional pride that you don’t often see in the game of golf.”

Other league clubs include Atlanta Drive, Los Angeles GC, New York, San Francisco and a team to be announced.

TGL investors include tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams, NBA stars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, baseball stars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, NFL quarterback Josh Allen and F1 racer Lewis Hamilton.

The Boston team is owned by Fenway Sports Group, which also owns English football club Liverpool FC, baseball’s Boston Red Sox and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.

Rahm, who won his second major crown in April at Augusta National, said on social media that he was not able to commit the time needed to compete in TGL’s inaugural campaign.

“I am sad to confirm that I will not be participating in the first TGL season,” Rahm posted Thursday.

“While I still think it’s a great opportunity, right now it would require a level of commitment that I can’t offer. Best of luck to everyone involved and may the best team win!”

Two other two-time major winners have been assigned to TGL rosters with American Collin Morikawa set to join LAGC and compatriot Justin Thomas to play for Atlanta.

Also among players who have committed to play TGL’s first season are England’s Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, South Korean Tom Kim, Ireland’s Shane Lowry and Australian Min Woo Lee.

– © AFP 2023