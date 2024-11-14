The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Rory McIlroy shares lead at DP World Tour Championship
RORY MCILROY HAS jumped into a share of the lead after the first round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
The world number three, who last won the season-ending event at Jumeirah’s Earth Course in 2015, shares top spot with Tyrrell Hatton.
McIlroy fired six birdies and one bogey, beginning with strokes gained at two and three before a setback at the fifth when he failed to recover from a bunker.
He bounced back with four more birdies sparked by a wonderful approach at seven, followed by more at 10, 14, and a brilliant putt at the island-green 17th.
He narrowly missed out on the outright lead as his final putt slipped by at the last.
He also leads the Race To Dubai rankings as he chases a sixth crown this week.
Hatton equalled his 67 while in-form Englishman Paul Waring, who won in Abu Dhabi last week, is third on four-under.
The other Irish competitors, Shane Lowry and Tom McKibbin, both finished on one-under in a tie for 20th.
Lowry’s steady 71 featured two birdies on seven and 11 either side of a bogey at the ninth plus 15 pars.
McKibbin opened with back-to-back birdies including a well-judged chip-in at the first. He handed those gains back with a double-bogey five at the fourth.
Coming home, he birdied the par-five 14th and 18th but had a bogey in between at 16.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Golf