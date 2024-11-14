Rory McIlroy shares lead at DP World Tour Championship

RORY MCILROY HAS jumped into a share of the lead after the first round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The world number three, who last won the season-ending event at Jumeirah’s Earth Course in 2015, shares top spot with Tyrrell Hatton.

McIlroy fired six birdies and one bogey, beginning with strokes gained at two and three before a setback at the fifth when he failed to recover from a bunker.

He bounced back with four more birdies sparked by a wonderful approach at seven, followed by more at 10, 14, and a brilliant putt at the island-green 17th.

He narrowly missed out on the outright lead as his final putt slipped by at the last.

He also leads the Race To Dubai rankings as he chases a sixth crown this week.

Hatton equalled his 67 while in-form Englishman Paul Waring, who won in Abu Dhabi last week, is third on four-under.

The other Irish competitors, Shane Lowry and Tom McKibbin, both finished on one-under in a tie for 20th.

Lowry’s steady 71 featured two birdies on seven and 11 either side of a bogey at the ninth plus 15 pars.

McKibbin opened with back-to-back birdies including a well-judged chip-in at the first. He handed those gains back with a double-bogey five at the fourth.

Coming home, he birdied the par-five 14th and 18th but had a bogey in between at 16.