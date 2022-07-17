Leaders Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland tee off for their final round at St Andrews at 2.50pm – and you can follow all of the action live here.
Liveblog
Rory McIlroy -16 (1); Viktor Hovland -16 (1); Cameron Smith -12 (1); Bar -11
Very good effort from McIlroy but he watches it trickle by to the left, but it will leave him with a tap-in par. Hovland’s just scoots by as well — and so it’s as you were for the leaders with the first hole in the books.
Two super approaches from both McIlroy and Hovland at the first, and they’ll both have very good birdie looks to get up and running. McIlroy plays first, watching on with a characteristic club twirl as his ball spins back to around 18 feet. Hovland is a couple of feet closer.
It’s a par for Smith on the first, and Young is the first of the chasing pack to blink as he tries to follow him in. He has three-to-four foot for par, and it slips by on the high side. Young drops back to -11.
McIlroy tees off first and leaves himself in the heart of the first fairway. Hovland follows suit — and could barely place his ball any closer to McIlroy’s. It’s almost identical, Hovland’s rolling two or three foot further.
The grandstands around the first tee are packed as McIlroy and Hovland wait for the Camerons to finish up ahead of them on the first.
And now, it’s showtime…
A quick look at how the other Irish contenders still in the field are faring at this stage: Shane Lowry is one-under through five, and T18 on eight-under par, while a double-bogey on the 17th has seen David Carey slip back to two-under.
There are low scores out there today. Sam Burns currently holds the day’s low round after shooting a bogey-free 64; Sadom Kaewkanjana and Abraham Ancer both have 65s to their name — enough to move them both to 11-under par and a share of fifth place for now; while Tony Finau is in the clubhouse with a 66.
There’s every possibility that somebody goes low today.
Here’s a quick reminder of how the top of the leaderboard looked ahead of the final groups teeing off:
Speaking on Sky Sports, Paul McGinley expects that either McIlroy or Hovland will likely shoot 68 or 69 today, setting the score to beat at somewhere around 19-under or 20-under at minimum.
In that case, Cam Smith, Cam Young or anyone further back would likely need to shoot a 64 or lower to prevent this from becoming a straight head-to-head between the final pair.
Good afternoon, and welcome to what could be one of the great afternoons of Irish sport. Tens of thousands of Limerick and Kilkenny hurling fans are currently making towards Jones’ Road while, across the water, world number two Rory McIlroy holds a share of the lead heading into the final round of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.
Nobody would begrudge you spending the next few hours on the couch, trust me.
Niall Kelly here, and it will be my pleasure to take you through the final few hours of the golf. The final groups are just heading out on to the course now, with McIlroy and co-leader Viktor Hovland due to tee off in around 15 minutes at 2.50pm.
Stay with us for the rest of the day and you won’t miss a shot.
Rugby Analysis
Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to membersBecome a Member
COMMENTS